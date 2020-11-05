Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.35, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSV was $27.35, representing a -4.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 101.99% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

CSV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). CSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 51.67%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.