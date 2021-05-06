Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.62, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSV was $38.62, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.99 and a 179.09% increase over the 52 week low of $13.84.

CSV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). CSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports CSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.41%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.