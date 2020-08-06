Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.45, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSV was $22.45, representing a -21.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 65.81% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

CSV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). CSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 29.17%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

