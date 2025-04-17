Carriage Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Carriage Services will announce Q1 2025 results on April 30, followed by a conference call on May 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Carriage Services, Inc. will release its first quarter results for 2025 on April 30, 2025, after market closure. Following this announcement, the company has scheduled a conference call for May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, which will be available via phone or live webcast. Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-256-1007 with Conference ID 2607303 or through a provided webcast link. An audio archive of the call will later be accessible on the company's website. Carriage Services is a prominent provider of funeral and cemetery services in the U.S., operating 160 funeral homes and 28 cemeteries across several states.

Potential Positives

Carriage Services is poised to provide key financial insights by releasing its 2025 first quarter results, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduled conference call offers investors and analysts an opportunity to engage directly with company leadership, promoting transparency.

Carriage Services' established presence with 160 funeral homes and 28 cemeteries across the U.S. showcases its significant market reach and operational scale.

The emphasis on “premier experiences through innovation” positions the company as a forward-thinking leader in its industry, potentially attracting more customers and partners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Carriage Services release their 2025 first quarter results?

Carriage Services will release their 2025 first quarter results on April 30, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Carriage Servicesearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I listen to the Carriage Services conference call?

You can listen via phone by dialing 888-256-1007 or join the live webcast through their website.

Where can I find the audio archive of theearnings call

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand on the Carriage Services website.

What services does Carriage Services provide?

Carriage Services offers funeral and cemetery services and merchandise throughout the United States.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN R PHILLIPS sold 5,028 shares for an estimated $195,890

PAUL DONALD ELLIOTT sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $188,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.









What:





Carriage Services First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









When:







Thursday, May 1, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time











How:





Live via phone – By dialing 888-256-1007 (Conference ID 2607303) or live via webcast link









Click to Join





.





































An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at





www.carriageservices.com





.





Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 160 funeral homes in 25 states and 28 cemeteries in 10 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.





For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.