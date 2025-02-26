Carriage Services, Inc. Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results with Increased EBITDA and Guidance for 2025

Carriage Services reported strong 2024 financial results, exceeding guidance in adjusted EBITDA and earnings, despite reduced funeral revenue.

Carriage Services, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, demonstrating strength in its core operations despite a slight decline in GAAP net income. The company exceeded its guidance for adjusted consolidated EBITDA and earnings per share, realizing total revenue of $404.2 million, a 5.7% increase year-over-year, largely driven by increased cemetery preneed sales and a rise in average revenue per funeral contract. However, GAAP net income fell 1.4% to $33 million, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.65, up 21% compared to the previous year. The company reduced its leverage ratio by paying off over $42 million in debt. Looking forward to 2025, Carriage Services projects total revenue between $400 and $410 million, along with expected adjusted EBITDA and EPS growth, continuing its strategic initiatives while divesting non-core assets. CEO Carlos Quezada expressed confidence in sustained success despite challenges faced in the last quarter.

Potential Positives

Exceeded full year 2024 guidance for adjusted consolidated EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, achieving high end of the range for total revenue, showcasing effective management and growth.

Significant growth in consolidated cemetery preneed sales, increasing by 26.7%, indicating strong demand and successful sales strategies.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 21.0% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability and operational efficiency despite challenging market conditions.

Reduced leverage ratio from 5.1x to 4.3x by paying down $42.1 million of debt, signaling stronger financial stability and disciplined financial management.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving revenue growth, the fourth quarter saw a decline in net income and operating income compared to the same quarter last year, signaling potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

The company experienced a 7.3% decrease in consolidated funeral contract volume, which may indicate waning demand in its core funeral services business.

Operating income margin declined from 24.2% to 21.6%, suggesting increased costs or inefficiencies affecting profitability despite revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Carriage Services' 2024 revenue results?

Carriage Services reported total revenue of $404.2 million for the year 2024, a 5.7% increase from the prior year.

How did adjusted diluted EPS perform in 2024?

Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 21.0% in 2024, reaching $2.65 compared to $2.19 in 2023.

What is the 2025 revenue outlook for Carriage Services?

The company expects total revenue in the range of $400-$410 million for 2025, reflecting ongoing strategic initiatives.

What impact did the flu season have on funeral revenue?

Revenue from funeral services decreased due to lower volumes linked to a delayed flu season, impacting at-need services.

What are the financial highlights from the fourth quarter of 2024?

In Q4 2024, total revenue was $97.7 million with a GAAP net income decline of 1.4% compared to Q4 2023.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN R PHILLIPS sold 5,028 shares for an estimated $195,890

PAUL DONALD ELLIOTT sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $188,900

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.











Company Highlights:













Exceeded full year 2024 guidance for adjusted consolidated EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, and achieved the high end of the range for total revenue, while divesting certain non-core assets;



A 26.7% increase in consolidated cemetery preneed sales, and an increase of 3.1% in consolidated funeral average revenue per contract, drove total revenue of $404.2 million, representing growth of 5.7% over the prior year;



GAAP net income decline of 1.4%, and adjusted consolidated EBITDA growth of 11.5%, over the prior year;



GAAP diluted EPS of $2.10, a decline of 1.9% over the prior year and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.65, an increase of 21.0% over the prior year;



Leverage ratio lowered to 4.3x from 5.1x at the same period last year, as the Company paid down $42.1 million of debt on its credit facility during the year; and



The Company’s guidance for 2025 is $400-$410 million in total revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $128-$133 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $3.10-$3.30 and adjusted free cash flow of $40-$50 million, including expected divestitures of non-core assets.







Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to announce that our strategic execution at every level has delivered outstanding financial results for the full year 2024. While the fourth quarter saw reduced funeral home revenue—primarily due to tough year-over-year comparisons and the lower volumes we began experiencing in October—our overall performance remained strong.





As we previously communicated in our third quarterearnings call we anticipated these trends, yet we remained confident in our trajectory. This confidence led us to raise our full-year guidance, and we not only met the upper range for total revenue but exceeded expectations for adjusted EBITDA and EPS. The decline in volume appears to be linked to a delayed flu season, which impacted the number of at-need funeral services. However, based on current trends, we believe we are well-positioned for continued success in 2025.





These remarkable results are a testament to the dedication, hard work, and excellence of our team at Carriage. We deeply appreciate your continued support and look forward to building on this momentum, driving even greater success in 2025 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Quezada.











FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,













(in millions except volume, average, margins and EPS)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























































GAAP Metrics:











































Total revenue









$





97.7













$





98.8













$





404.2













$





382.5













Operating income









$





21.1













$





23.9













$





81.8













$





81.0













Operating income margin













21.6





%













24.2





%













20.2





%













21.2





%









Net income









$





9.9













$





11.6













$





33.0













$





33.4













Diluted EPS









$





0.62













$





0.75













$





2.10













$





2.14













Cash provided by operating activities









$





9.3













$





13.7













$





52.0













$





75.6























































Non-GAAP Metrics





(1)





:











































Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$





29.3













$





32.4













$





126.2













$





113.2













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin













30.0





%













32.8





%













31.2





%













29.6





%









Adjusted diluted EPS









$





0.62













$





0.77













$





2.65













$





2.19













Adjusted free cash flow









$





8.9













$





12.8













$





51.5













$





55.1























































Cemetery Operating Metrics





(2)





:











































Preneed interment rights (property) sold













3,396

















3,099

















14,503

















11,620













Average price per preneed interment right sold









$





5,264













$





5,091













$





5,379













$





5,063























































Funeral Operating Metrics





(3)





:











































Funeral contracts













10,620

















11,211

















43,881

















45,340













Average revenue per funeral contract



(4)











$





5,524













$





5,471













$





5,554













$





5,401













Burial rate













31.2





%













33.1





%













32.1





%













33.1





%









Cremation rate













61.5





%













59.3





%













60.2





%













59.2





%











(1) We present both GAAP and Non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information and to allow for the increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release.













(2) Metrics calculated using cemetery operating results.













(3) Metrics calculated using funeral operating results.













(4) Excludes preneed interest earnings reflected in financial revenue.





















Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $1.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. We experienced an anticipated decline in consolidated funeral contract volume against a challenging prior year comparable, resulting in a 7.3% decrease, which was partially offset by a 1.4% increase in the average revenue per funeral contract. Additionally, we experienced an 8.4% increase in preneed interment rights (property) sold and a 4.2% increase in the average price per preneed interment right sold.



Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $1.8 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 primarily driven by the decrease in funeral revenue. We experienced a $1.0 million decrease in gross profit contribution from our businesses, a $1.5 million increase in general, administrative and other expenses and a $0.2 million increase in income tax expense, which was partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in interest expense.



Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $21.7 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. We achieved continued growth in consolidated cemetery preneed sales as we experienced a 22.9% increase in preneed interment rights (property) sold and a 7.3% increase in the average price per preneed interment right sold. Additionally, we experienced a 3.1% increase in the average revenue per funeral contract, which was offset by a 4.9% decrease in funeral contract volume.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased $0.5 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. We experienced a $19.1 million increase in gross profit contribution from our businesses and a $4.2 million decrease in interest expense, which was offset by a $16.9 million increase in general, administrative and other expenses, primarily comprised of one-time costs related to executive severance payments and the Company’s review of strategic alternatives, a $4.1 million increase in income tax expense and a $1.4 million increase in loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges.













OUTLOOK FOR 2025











The Company’s 2025 outlook incorporates previously stated organic growth initiatives around preneed sales, both in the cemetery and funeral businesses, and expected cost discipline while the Company continues to deleverage the balance sheet. Additionally, in the first half of 2025, the Company expects to divest certain non-core assets, reducing 2025 revenue and field EBITDA by ~$7.9 million and ~$2.3 million, respectively – the 2025 Outlook reflects the expected impact of these divestitures.



















2025 Outlook





(1)















(in millions - except per share amounts)





















Total revenue









$400 - $410









Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$128 - $133









Adjusted diluted EPS









$3.10 - $3.30









Adjusted free cash flow



(2)











$40 - $50











(1) Includes the expected impact of divestitures of certain non-core assets.













(2) Includes the expected impact of total capital expenditures (growth and maintenance).

























CALL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT











Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call for tomorrow, February 27, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-394-8218 (Conference ID - 3831963) or live over the Internet via webcast



click link



. An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at



www.carriageservices.com



. For any investor relations questions, please email



InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com



.















CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.





CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT





(in thousands - except per share amounts)





































































2020





















2021





















2022





















2023





















2024















Funeral operating revenue





$





222,392













$





248,117













$





247,160













$





244,893













$





243,709













Cemetery operating revenue









68,391

















90,502

















89,045

















101,150

















125,095













Financial revenue









19,176

















22,097

















21,997

















25,650

















29,690













Ancillary revenue









4,661

















4,437

















4,193

















4,588

















4,322













Divested revenue









14,828

















10,733

















7,779

















6,239

















1,382















Total revenue









$









329,448

















$









375,886

















$









370,174

















$









382,520

















$









404,198



























































Funeral operating EBITDA





$





91,994













$





107,792













$





100,999













$





93,766













$





95,113













Funeral operating EBITDA margin









41.4





%













43.4





%













40.9





%













38.3





%













39.0





%





















































Cemetery operating EBITDA









26,591

















42,079

















37,386

















40,899

















57,233













Cemetery operating EBITDA margin









38.9





%













46.5





%













42.0





%













40.4





%













45.8





%





















































Financial EBITDA









17,847

















20,546

















20,326

















23,970

















27,423













Financial EBITDA margin









93.1





%













93.0





%













92.4





%













93.5





%













92.4





%





















































Ancillary EBITDA









1,186

















1,006

















841

















455

















673













Ancillary EBITDA margin









25.4





%













22.7





%













20.1





%













9.9





%













15.6





%





















































Divested EBITDA









4,324

















3,218

















1,809

















1,986

















209













Divested EBITDA margin









29.2





%













30.0





%













23.3





%













31.8





%













15.1





%











Total EBITDA









$









141,942

















$









174,641

















$









161,361

















$









161,076

















$









180,651

















Total EBITDA margin













43.1









%

















46.5









%

















43.6









%

















42.1









%

















44.7









%























































Total overhead





$





40,514













$





54,282













$





53,848













$





50,086













$





66,862















Overhead as a percentage of revenue













12.3









%

















14.4









%

















14.5









%

















13.1









%

















16.5









%

























































Consolidated EBITDA









$









101,428

















$









120,359

















$









107,513

















$









110,990

















$









113,789

















Consolidated EBITDA margin













30.8









%

















32.0









%

















29.0









%

















29.0









%

















28.2









%

























































Other expenses and interest















































Depreciation & amortization





$





19,389













$





20,520













$





19,799













$





21,117













$





22,890













Non-cash stock compensation









3,370

















5,513

















5,959

















7,703

















6,520













Interest expense









32,515

















25,445

















25,895

















36,266

















32,075













Loss on extinguishment of debt









6

















23,807

















190

















—

















—













Other









21,506

















770

















(1,524





)













(525





)













2,224















Pretax income









$









24,642

















$









44,304

















$









57,194

















$









46,429

















$









50,080















Net tax expense









8,552

















11,145

















15,813

















13,016

















17,127















Net income









$









16,090

















$









33,159

















$









41,381

















$









33,413

















$









32,953















Special items



(1)







$





25,579













$





30,607













$





(200





)









$





1,003













$





12,564













Tax effect on special items









7,986

















8,503

















95

















285

















4,096















Adjusted net income









$









33,683

















$









55,263

















$









41,086

















$









34,131

















$









41,421

















Adjusted net income margin













10.2









%

















14.7









%

















11.1









%

















8.9









%

















10.2









%























































Adjusted basic earnings per share





$





1.88













$





3.17













$





2.76













$





2.29













$





2.73













Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





1.86













$





3.02













$





2.61













$





2.19













$





2.65

























































GAAP basic earnings per share





$





0.90













$





1.90













$





2.78













$





2.24













$





2.17













GAAP diluted earnings per share





$





0.89













$





1.81













$





2.63













$





2.14













$





2.10

























































Weighted average shares o/s - basic









17,872

















17,409

















14,857

















14,803

















14,971













Weighted average shares o/s - diluted









18,077

















18,266

















15,710

















15,455

















15,443



























































Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA

















































Consolidated EBITDA









$









101,428

















$









120,359

















$









107,513

















$









110,990

















$









113,789















Special items



(1)











2,822

















5,802

















1,799

















2,192

















12,456















Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$









104,250

















$









126,161

















$









109,312

















$









113,182

















$









126,245

















Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin













31.6









%

















33.6









%

















29.5









%

















29.6









%

















31.2









%





















(1) A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release.

































CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









(in thousands)

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











ASSETS





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,165













$





1,523













Accounts receivable, net









30,193

















27,060













Inventories









7,920

















8,347













Prepaid and other current assets









4,123

















4,791













Current assets held for sale









1,135

















—













Total current assets









44,536

















41,721













Preneed cemetery trust investments









98,120

















96,374













Preneed funeral trust investments









106,219

















107,842













Preneed cemetery receivables, net









50,958

















35,575













Receivables from preneed funeral trusts, net









22,372

















21,530













Property, plant and equipment, net









273,004

















287,484













Cemetery property, net









109,576

















114,580













Goodwill









414,859

















423,643













Intangible and other non-current assets, net









40,427

















37,677













Operating lease right-of-use assets









14,953

















16,295













Cemetery perpetual care trust investments









85,103

















85,331













Non-current assets held for sale









19,453

















—













Total assets





$





1,279,580













$





1,268,052













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















Current liabilities:





















Current portion of debt and lease obligations





$





3,914













$





3,842













Accounts payable









15,427

















11,866













Accrued and other liabilities









38,460

















35,362













Current liabilities held for sale









240

















—













Total current liabilities









58,041

















51,070













Acquisition debt, net of current portion









4,895

















5,461













Long-term liabilities held for sale









13,842

















—













Credit facility









135,382

















177,794













Senior notes









396,597

















395,905













Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion









6,045

















5,831













Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion









14,035

















15,797













Deferred preneed cemetery revenue









61,767

















61,048













Deferred preneed funeral revenue









39,261

















39,537













Deferred tax liability









51,429

















52,127













Other long-term liabilities









1,179

















1,855













Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust









98,120

















96,374













Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust









106,219

















107,842













Care trusts’ corpus









84,218

















84,351













Total liabilities









1,071,030

















1,094,992













Commitments and contingencies:





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock









269

















266













Additional paid-in capital









243,825

















241,291













Retained earnings









243,209

















210,256













Treasury stock









(278,753





)













(278,753





)









Total stockholders’ equity









208,550

















173,060













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,279,580













$





1,268,052



































CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

























Three months ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023





















2024





















2023



















































Revenue:





































Service revenue





$





44,003









$





45,729













$





183,051













$





182,166













Property and merchandise revenue









44,421













43,562

















186,932

















169,490













Other revenue









9,276













9,543

















34,215

















30,864





















97,700













98,834

















404,198

















382,520













Field costs and expenses:





































Cost of service









22,585













22,597

















90,704

















91,799













Cost of merchandise









31,499













31,562

















126,922

















123,817













Cemetery property amortization









1,895













1,628

















8,168

















6,039













Field depreciation expense









3,446













3,620

















13,729

















14,166













Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs









3,192













3,237

















15,364

















16,576













Other expenses









1,438













1,564

















5,921

















5,828





















64,055













64,208

















260,808

















258,225













Gross profit









33,645













34,626

















143,390

















124,295

















































Corporate costs and expenses:





































General, administrative and other









11,964













10,443

















59,011

















42,125













Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges









625













262

















2,580

















1,191













Operating income









21,056













23,921

















81,799

















80,979

















































Interest expense









7,004













9,053

















32,075

















36,266













Net gain on property damage, net of insurance claims









—













—

















(417





)













(343





)









Other, net









2













(737





)













61

















(1,373





)









Income before income taxes









14,050













15,605

















50,080

















46,429













Expense for income taxes









4,117













4,287

















16,079

















13,186













Expense (benefit) related to discrete income tax items









78













(320





)













1,048

















(170





)









Total expense for income taxes









4,195













3,967

















17,127

















13,016













Net income





$





9,855









$





11,638













$





32,953













$





33,413

















































Basic earnings per common share:





$





0.65









$





0.78













$





2.17













$





2.24













Diluted earnings per common share:





$





0.62









$





0.75













$





2.10













$





2.14

















































Dividends declared per common share:





$





0.1125









$





0.1125













$





0.4500













$





0.4500

















































Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:





































Basic









15,033













14,838

















14,971

















14,803













Diluted









15,590













15,448

















15,443

















15,455







































CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)

























Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income





$





32,953













$





33,413













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









22,890

















21,117













Provision for credit losses









3,351

















3,050













Stock-based compensation expense









6,520

















7,703













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense









(698





)













3,307













Amortization of intangibles









1,357

















1,401













Amortization of debt issuance costs









622

















699













Amortization and accretion of debt









539

















515













Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges









2,580

















1,191













Net gain on property damage, net of insurance claims









(417





)













(343





)









Gain on sale of excess land









—

















(1,407





)





























Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash:





















Accounts and preneed receivables









(24,620





)













(8,122





)









Inventories, prepaid and other current assets









1,056

















(72





)









Intangible and other non-current assets









(4,402





)













(3,246





)









Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments









1,390

















(775





)









Accounts payable









1,616

















169













Accrued and other liabilities









3,590

















2,988













Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue









6,866

















14,968













Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust









(3,197





)













(966





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









51,996

















75,590

































Cash flows from investing activities:





















Acquisitions of businesses and real property









—

















(44,500





)









Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets









12,057

















4,132













Proceeds from insurance claims









403

















1,403













Capital expenditures









(16,098





)













(18,039





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(3,638





)













(57,004





)





























Cash flows from financing activities:





















Borrowings from the credit facility









54,900

















86,100













Payments against the credit facility









(97,000





)













(97,700





)









Payment of debt issuance costs for the credit facility









(781





)













—













Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases









(1,061





)













(1,167





)









Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions









2,626

















1,494













Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercise of stock options









(593





)













(252





)









Dividends paid on common stock









(6,807





)













(6,708





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(48,716





)













(18,233





)





























Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents









(358





)













353













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year









1,523

















1,170













Cash and cash equivalents at end of year





$





1,165













$





1,523



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











This earnings release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.





Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this earnings release.





The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this earnings release are described below.







Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The change in uncertain tax reserves and the tax adjustment related to certain discrete items were not tax effected. Special items were taxed at the operating tax rate.



Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.



Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation and net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for acquisition expenses, severance and separation costs, litigation reserves, disaster recovery and pandemic costs and other special items. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures, which include facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture and vehicle purchases and information technology infrastructure improvements. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.



Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the Funeral Home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.



Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the Cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.



Preneed cemetery sales production is defined as cemetery property, merchandise and services sold prior to death.



Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within



Other revenue



and



Other expenses,



respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.



Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument company, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within



Other revenue



and



Other expenses,



respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.



Divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested.



Divested EBITDA is defined as divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested businesses noted above. Divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested revenue.



Overhead expenses are defined as



regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs



and



general, administrative and other



costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.



Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.











Funeral Operating EBITDA and Cemetery Operating EBITDA









Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).





Funeral operating EBITDA and cemetery operating EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit is defined as revenue less “field costs and expenses” — a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.





Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.





We believe that our “regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.









Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures









When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.





We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.





Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral operating EBITDA, cemetery operating EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.





Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above. Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.





Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.













Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Operating income margin to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



























Three Months Ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Operating income





$





21,056













$





23,921













$





81,799













$





80,979













Depreciation & amortization









5,616

















5,494

















22,890

















21,117













Non-cash stock compensation









1,999

















1,548

















6,520

















7,703













Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges









625

















262

















2,580

















1,191













Consolidated EBITDA





$





29,296













$





31,225













$





113,789













$





110,990













Adjusted for:





































Severance and separation costs



(1)







$





—













$





—













$





6,228













$





—













Other special items



(2)











—

















1,219

















6,228

















2,192













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA





$





29,296













$





32,444













$





126,245













$





113,182

















































Total revenue





$





97,700













$





98,834













$





404,198













$





382,520













Operating income margin









21.6





%













24.2





%













20.2





%













21.2





%









Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin









30.0





%













32.8





%













31.2





%













29.6





%















































































(1) Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our founder and former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and severance expense recognized during the second quarter of 2024 for our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024.













(2) Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.



























Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Operating income margin to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021, and 2022:































2020





















2021





















2022















Operating income





$





57,227













$





93,660













$





79,726













Depreciation & amortization









19,389

















20,520

















19,799













Non-cash stock compensation









3,370

















5,513

















5,959













Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges









21,442

















666

















2,029













Consolidated EBITDA





$





101,428













$





120,359













$





107,513













Adjusted for:





























Special items



(1)











2,822

















5,802

















1,799













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA





$





104,250













$





126,161













$





109,312









































Total revenue





$





329,448













$





375,886













$





370,174













Operating income margin









17.4





%













24.9





%













21.5





%









Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin









31.6





%













33.6





%













29.5





%























(1)















2020





















2021

















2022



















Acquisition expenses









$









(11









)













$









—













$









—

















Severance and separation costs









563

















1,575













1,431

















Litigation reserve









270

















1,050













200

















Disaster recovery and pandemic costs









1,627

















2,157













168

















Other special items(2)









373

















1,020













—

















Total









$









2,822

















$









5,802













$









1,799





















(2)









In 2020, the special item represents the cost associated with a state audit assessment, excluding interest. In 2021, the special item represents a one-time $1.0 million payment for residual insurance claims.



































Special items affecting Adjusted net income (in thousands) for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024:































2020





















2021





















2022





















2023





















2024















Acquisition expenses





$





(11





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













Severance and separation costs



(1)











563

















1,575

















1,431

















—

















6,228













Equity awards cancellation and exchange



(2)











288

















—

















—

















—

















(1,336





)









Accretion of discount on convert. sub. notes









216

















20

















—

















—

















—













Net loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















23,807

















190

















—

















—













Net loss (gain) on divestitures and sale of real property



(3)











6,864

















(856





)













(543





)













(1,300





)













1,224













Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE



(4)











14,952

















500

















2,358

















454

















637













Litigation reserve









270

















1,050

















200

















—

















—













Net gain on property damage, net of insurance claims



(5)











—

















—

















(3,471





)













(343





)













(417





)









Disaster recovery and pandemic costs









1,627

















2,157

















168

















—

















—













Change in uncertain tax reserves and other









—

















—

















(533





)













—

















—













Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items









400

















—

















—

















—

















—













Other special items



(6)











410

















2,354

















—

















2,192

















6,228













Total





$





25,579













$





30,607













$





(200





)









$





1,003













$





12,564























(1) In 2024, primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our founder and former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and severance expense recognized during the second quarter of 2024 for our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024.













(2) In 2024, primarily represents the stock compensation benefit recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for equity awards cancelled for our founder and former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement, which was effective February 22, 2024.













(3) Represents the net gain or loss recognized for the sale of businesses and real property during the periods presented.













(4) Represents goodwill, tradename and property, plant and equipment impairments related to certain funeral homes recognized during the periods presented.













(5) Represents the loss on property damage, net of insurance claims for property damaged by Hurricane Ian during the third quarter of 2022 and a fire that occurred during first quarter of 2023.













(6) In 2020, the special item represents the cost associated with a state audit assessment. In 2021, the special item represents: (1) write-off of certain fixed assets; (2) a one-time $1.0 million payment for residual insurance claims; and (3) interest paid on our senior notes due 2026 for the two-week period prior to their redemption during which they were outstanding at the same time as our senior notes due 2029. In 2023 and 2024, special item represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.



























Reconciliation of GAAP basic earnings per share to Adjusted basic earnings per share for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:







































Three Months Ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











GAAP basic earnings per share





$





0.65









$





0.78









$





2.17









$





2.24









Special items









—













0.02













0.56













0.05









Adjusted basic earnings per share





$





0.65









$





0.80









$





2.73









$





2.29

































Reconciliation of GAAP basic earnings per share to Adjusted basic earnings per share for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022:































2020

















2021

















2022















GAAP basic earnings per share





$





0.90









$





1.90









$





2.78













Special items









0.98













1.27













(0.02





)









Adjusted basic earnings per share





$





1.88









$





3.17









$





2.76





































Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



























Three Months Ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











GAAP diluted earnings per share





$





0.62









$





0.75









$





2.10









$





2.14









Special items









—













0.02













0.55













0.05









Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





0.62









$





0.77









$





2.65









$





2.19

































Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022:































2020

















2021

















2022















GAAP diluted earnings per share





$





0.89









$





1.81









$





2.63













Special items









0.97













1.21













(0.02





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





1.86









$





3.02









$





2.61





































Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



























Three Months Ended December 31,













Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Cash provided by operating activities





$





9,280













$





13,741













$





51,996













$





75,590













Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures









(2,299





)













(2,150





)













(7,312





)













(8,076





)









Free cash flow





$





6,981













$





11,591













$





44,684













$





67,514



















































Plus: incremental special items:







































Withdrawal from preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments



(1)







$





—













$





—













$





—













$





(8,599





)









Vendor incentive payment



(2)











—

















—

















—

















(6,000





)









Severance and separation costs



(3)











665

















—

















3,531

















—













Other special items



(4)











1,250

















1,219

















3,256

















2,192













Adjusted free cash flow





$





8,896













$





12,810













$





51,471













$





55,107























(1) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we withdrew $8.6 million of realized capital gains and earnings from our preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments. In certain states, we are allowed to withdraw these funds prior to the delivery of preneed merchandise and service contracts. While the realized capital gains and earnings are not recognized as revenue, they increase our cash flow from operations.













(2) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we received a $6.0 million incentive payment from a vendor for entering into a strategic partnership agreement to market and sell prearranged funeral services in the future. While we only recognized $0.2 million of the incentive payment as Other revenue during the year ended December 31, 2023, this payment increased our cash flow from operations.













(3) Primarily represents the cash paid to our founder and former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and cash paid to our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024.













(4) Represents cash paid for professional services related to the review of strategic alternatives.



























Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



























Current







(1)















Adjustments







(1)















Revised







(1)



















Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Cash provided by operating activities





$





51,996













$





75,590













$





—













$





—













$





51,996













$





75,590













Cash used for capital expenditures









(7,312





)













(8,076





)













(8,786





)













(9,963





)













(16,098





)













(18,039





)









Free cash flow





$





44,684













$





67,514













$





(8,786





)









$





(9,963





)









$





35,898













$





57,551



































































Plus: incremental special items:























































Withdrawal from preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments





$





—













$





(8,599





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





(8,599





)









Vendor incentive payment









—

















(6,000





)













—

















—

















—

















(6,000





)









Severance and separation costs









3,531

















—

















—

















—

















3,531

















—













Other special items









3,256

















2,192

















—

















—

















3,256

















2,192













Adjusted free cash flow





$





51,471













$





55,107













$





(8,786





)









$





(9,963





)









$





42,685













$





45,144























(1) We have provided full year 2024 guidance for adjusted free cash flow based on the calculation in the current column above, which includes cash used for maintenance expenditures. However, in years subsequent to 2024, we plan to provide adjusted free cash flow guidance based on a revised adjusted free cash flow calculation, which includes cash used for total capital expenditures. The adjustments column above reflects the cash used for growth capital expenditures. The revised column above reflects adjusted free cash flow based on a calculation, which includes cash used for total capital expenditures.



















Outlook for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:

















Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:



























2025E











Operating income





$





97,500













Depreciation & amortization









25,100













Non-cash stock compensation









8,400













Other













Consolidated EBITDA





$





131,000













Adjusted for:













Special items









—













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA





$





131,000

























Total revenue





$





405,000













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin









32.3





%

































Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:



























2025E











GAAP diluted earnings per share





$





3.50













Special items









(0.30





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





3.20





































Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:



























2025E











Cash provided by operating activities





$





61,500













Cash used for capital expenditures









(21,000





)









Free cash flow





$





40,500













Special items









4,500













Adjusted free cash flow





$





45,000



























CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS











This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made herein or elsewhere by us, or on our behalf, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any expectations and projections of earnings, revenue, cash flow, investment returns, capital allocation, debt levels, equity performance, death rates, market share growth, cost inflation, overhead, preneed sales or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives, and timing of management for future operations or financing activities, including, but not limited to, capital allocation, organizational performance, execution of our strategic objectives and growth strategy, planned divestitures, technology improvements, product development, the ability to obtain credit or financing, anticipated integration, performance and other benefits of recently completed acquisitions, and cost management and debt reductions; any statements of the plans, timing and objectives of management for acquisition and divestiture activities; any statements regarding future economic conditions and market conditions or performance; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Words such as “may”, “will”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, “expect”, “seek”, “project”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While we believe these assumptions concerning future events are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions, except where specifically noted. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: our ability to find and retain skilled personnel; the effects of our talent recruitment efforts, incentive and compensation plans and programs, including such effects on our Standards Operating Model and the Company’s operational and financial performance; our ability to execute our strategic objectives and growth strategy, if at all; the potential adverse effects on the Company’s business, financial and equity performance if management fails to meet the expectations of its strategic objectives and growth strategy; our ability to execute and meet the objectives of our High Performance and Credit Profile Restoration Plan, if at all; the execution of our Standards Operating and Strategic Acquisition Models; the effects of competition; changes in the number of deaths in our markets, which are not predictable from market to market or over the short term; changes in consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to or meet those changes; our ability to generate preneed sales, including implementing our cemetery portfolio sales strategy, product development and optimization plans; the investment performance of our funeral and cemetery trust funds; fluctuations in interest rates, including, but not limited to, the effects of increased borrowing costs under our Credit Facility and our ability to minimize such costs, if at all; the effects of inflation on our operational and financial performance, including the increased overall costs for our goods and services, the impact on customer preferences as a result of changes in discretionary income, and our ability, if at all, to mitigate such effects; our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, expansion projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness; our ability to meet the timing, objectives and expectations related to our capital allocation framework, including our forecasted rates of return, planned uses of free cash flow and future capital allocation, including debt repayment plans, internal growth projects, potential strategic acquisitions, dividend increases, or share repurchases; our ability to meet the projected financial and equity performance goals to our full year outlook, if at all; the timely and full payment of death benefits related to preneed funeral contracts funded through life insurance contracts; the financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund our preneed funeral contracts; increased or unanticipated costs, such as merchandise, goods, insurance or taxes, and our ability to mitigate or minimize such costs, if at all; our level of indebtedness and the cash required to service our indebtedness; changes in federal income tax laws and regulations and the implementation and interpretation of these laws and regulations by the Internal Revenue Service; effects of the application of other applicable laws and regulations, including changes in such regulations or the interpretation thereof; the potential impact of epidemics and pandemics, including any new or emerging public health threats, on customer preferences and on our business; government, social, business and other actions that have been and will be taken in response to pandemics and epidemics, including potential responses to any new or emerging public health threats; effects and expense of litigation; consolidation in the funeral and cemetery industry; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions, if at all, and successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing businesses, including expected performance and financial improvements related thereto; potential adverse impacts resulting from the announcement of the conclusion of the Board’s strategic review; economic, financial and stock market fluctuations; interruptions or security lapses of our information technology, including any cybersecurity or ransomware incidents; adverse developments affecting the financial services industry; acts of war or terrorists acts and the governmental or military response to such acts; our failure to maintain effective control over financial reporting; and other factors and uncertainties inherent in the funeral and cemetery industry.





For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in other filings with the SEC, available at www.carriageservices.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.



