Carriage Services, Inc. Reports 200% Increase in Q1 Net Income and Strong Financial Growth

Carriage Services reported significant first-quarter growth with net income increasing 200.1% to $20.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.34.

Carriage Services, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a significant increase in GAAP net income to $20.9 million, up 200.1% from the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share also rose sharply to $1.34, reflecting a 197.8% increase, while adjusted diluted EPS was $0.96, up 28% year-over-year. Total revenue increased by 3.5% to $107.1 million, driven by higher average prices for preneed internment rights and an increase in average revenue per funeral contract. The company successfully divested non-core assets for $18.7 million and reduced its leverage ratio to 4.2x. CEO Carlos Quezada emphasized the company's effective strategy and operational discipline, noting a focus on growth and innovation as it strives to enhance its position in the market. The outlook for 2025 anticipates continued organic growth despite the expected revenue impact from further divestitures.

Potential Positives

GAAP net income increased by $14.0 million or 200.1% compared to the prior year quarter, indicating substantial profitability growth.

GAAP diluted EPS rose to $1.34, a 197.8% increase from $0.45 in the prior year, showcasing significant earnings improvement for shareholders.

Total revenue increased to $107.1 million, reflecting a 3.5% growth over the prior year, supported by increased average prices and solid funeral operating revenue.

The company successfully divested non-core assets for $18.7 million, strengthening its financial position and allowing for reinvestment or debt reduction.

Potential Negatives

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA decreased from the prior year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability despite growth in total revenue.

Cash provided by operating activities decreased significantly from $19.7 million to $13.8 million, which may raise concerns about liquidity and operational efficiency.

The company anticipates a revenue decline in 2025 due to ongoing divestitures of non-core assets, potentially impacting long-term growth and market position.

FAQ

What are Carriage Services' Q1 2025 financial highlights?

In Q1 2025, Carriage Services reported net income growth of $14.0 million, a 200.1% increase, and total revenue of $107.1 million.

How did diluted earnings per share perform in Q1 2025?

GAAP diluted EPS for Q1 2025 was $1.34, a significant increase from $0.45 in Q1 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS rose to $0.96.

What factors drove revenue growth for Carriage Services?

Total revenue grew by 3.5% due to an 11.8% increase in average price per preneed interment rights and a rise in funeral contract volume.

What is the 2025 outlook for Carriage Services?

The outlook includes total revenue of $400 - $410 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.10 - $3.30, factoring in expected asset divestitures.

How is Carriage Services addressing debt levels?

The company reduced its leverage ratio from 5.0x to 4.2x by paying down $17.0 million of debt during the first quarter of 2025.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D METZGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $240,340 .

. SHAWN R PHILLIPS sold 5,028 shares for an estimated $195,890

PAUL DONALD ELLIOTT sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $188,900

CARLOS R. QUEZADA (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $180,226.

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.











Company Highlights:













GAAP net income growth of $14.0 million or 200.1% over the prior year quarter;



GAAP net income growth of $14.0 million or 200.1% over the prior year quarter;



GAAP diluted EPS of $1.34 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.45 and $0.75 in the prior year quarter, a growth of 197.8% and 28.0%, respectively;



GAAP diluted EPS of $1.34 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.45 and $0.75 in the prior year quarter, a growth of 197.8% and 28.0%, respectively;



Total funeral operating revenue increased $3.0 million or 4.6% over the prior year quarter, driven by an increase in consolidated funeral average revenue per contract of 2.3%;



Total funeral operating revenue increased $3.0 million or 4.6% over the prior year quarter, driven by an increase in consolidated funeral average revenue per contract of 2.3%;



Total revenue of $107.1 million, or 3.5% growth achieved over prior year driven by an 11.8% increase in consolidated average price per preneed internment rights sold, a 7.4% increase in total consolidated preneed sales and an increase of 2.3% in consolidated funeral average revenue per contract;



Total revenue of $107.1 million, or 3.5% growth achieved over prior year driven by an 11.8% increase in consolidated average price per preneed internment rights sold, a 7.4% increase in total consolidated preneed sales and an increase of 2.3% in consolidated funeral average revenue per contract;



The Company divested non-core assets for proceeds from divestitures of $18.7 million; and



The Company divested non-core assets for proceeds from divestitures of $18.7 million; and



Leverage ratio lowered to 4.2x from 5.0x at the same period last year, as the Company paid down $17.0 million of debt on its credit facility during the first quarter.







Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are proud of our first-quarter results, which reflect the strength of our strategy and execution discipline. Our solid financial performance, highlighted by a 4.6% increase in comparable funeral home revenue was primarily driven by a 2.4% increase in funeral home at-need volume and a 2.2% increase in average revenue per at-need contract, delivering adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96 cents, an increase of $0.21 cents or 28%, demonstrating our focus on the execution of our strategic objectives. Through continued investments in innovation, the expansion of key partnerships, and the empowerment of our people, we are building the Carriage of the future. As we become a premier experience company, we are proving that passion, operational excellence, and financial discipline turns vision into value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Quezada.















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























Three months ended March 31,













(in millions, except volume, average, margins and EPS)

















2025





















2024









































GAAP Metrics:



























Total revenue









$





107.1













$





103.5













Operating income









$





31.6













$





19.5













Operating income margin













29.5





%













18.8





%









Net income









$





20.9













$





7.0













Diluted EPS









$





1.34













$





0.45













Cash provided by operating activities









$





13.8













$





19.7







































Non-GAAP Metrics







(1)







:



























Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$





32.9













$





33.6













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin













30.8





%













32.5





%









Adjusted diluted EPS









$





0.96













$





0.75













Adjusted free cash flow









$





13.4













$





18.5







































Cemetery Operating Metrics







(2)







:



























Preneed interment rights (property) sold













3,100

















3,244













Average price per preneed interment right sold









$





5,490













$





4,985







































Funeral Operating Metrics







(3)







:



























Funeral contracts













12,055

















11,773













Average revenue per funeral contract



(4)











$





5,731













$





5,610













Burial rate













33.2





%













33.3





%









Cremation rate













60.5





%













59.3





%





































(1)



We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information and to allow for the increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.















(2)



Metrics calculated using cemetery operating results.















(3)



Metrics calculated using funeral operating results.















(4)



Excludes preneed interest earnings reflected in financial revenue.





















Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $3.6 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. We experienced an 11.8% increase in the consolidated average price per preneed interment right sold, which was partially offset by a 5.8% decrease in the consolidated number of preneed interment rights (property) sold. Additionally, we experienced a 2.3% increase in the consolidated average revenue per funeral contract, as well as a 0.7% increase in consolidated funeral contract volume driven by the delayed flu season.



Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $3.6 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. We experienced an 11.8% increase in the consolidated average price per preneed interment right sold, which was partially offset by a 5.8% decrease in the consolidated number of preneed interment rights (property) sold. Additionally, we experienced a 2.3% increase in the consolidated average revenue per funeral contract, as well as a 0.7% increase in consolidated funeral contract volume driven by the delayed flu season.



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $14.0 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. We experienced a $9.3 million increase in gain on sale of divestitures and real property, a $4.2 million decrease in general, administrative and other expenses, a $1.4 million decrease in interest expense, and a $0.6 million increase in gross profit contribution from our businesses; offset by a $1.6 million increase in income tax expense.













OUTLOOK FOR 2025











The Company’s 2025 outlook incorporates previously stated organic growth initiatives around preneed sales, both in the cemetery and funeral businesses, and expected cost discipline while the Company continues to deleverage the balance sheet. Additionally, in the first half of 2025, the Company expects to divest certain non-core assets, reducing 2025 revenue and adjusted consolidated EBITDA by ~$7.9 million and ~$2.3 million, respectively – the 2025 Outlook reflects the expected impact of these divestitures.



















2025 Outlook





(1)















(in millions - except per share amounts)





















Total revenue









$400 - $410









Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$128 - $133









Adjusted diluted EPS









$3.10 - $3.30









Adjusted free cash flow



(2)











$40 - $50











(1) Includes the expected impact of divestitures of certain non-core assets.





















(2) Includes the expected impact of total capital expenditures (growth and maintenance).









































CALL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT











Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call for tomorrow, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-256-1007 (Conference ID - 2607303) or to listen live over the Internet via webcast



click link



. An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com. For any investor relations questions, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.



























CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.













CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT













(in thousands - except per share amounts)













































Three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Funeral operating revenue









$





69,090













$





66,048













Cemetery operating revenue













27,938

















26,405













Financial revenue













7,356

















6,743













Ancillary revenue













1,032

















1,247













Divested revenue













1,653

















3,050















Total revenue













$









107,069

















$









103,493







































Funeral operating EBITDA









$





29,540













$





27,349













Funeral operating EBITDA margin













42.8





%













41.4





%

































Cemetery operating EBITDA













11,365

















11,535













Cemetery operating EBITDA margin













40.7





%













43.7





%

































Financial EBITDA













6,555

















6,330













Financial EBITDA margin













89.1





%













93.9





%

































Ancillary EBITDA













188

















173













Ancillary EBITDA margin













18.2





%













13.9





%

































Divested EBITDA













579

















940













Divested EBITDA margin













35.0





%













30.8





%











Total field EBITDA













$









48,227

















$









46,327

















Total field EBITDA margin

















45.0









%

















44.8









%



































Total overhead









$





15,279













$





19,356















Overhead as a percentage of revenue

















14.3









%

















18.7









%





































Consolidated EBITDA













$









32,948

















$









26,971

















Consolidated EBITDA margin

















30.8









%

















26.1









%





































Other expenses and interest



























Depreciation & amortization









$





5,401













$





5,460













Non-cash stock compensation













1,753

















489













Interest expense













7,298

















8,712













Other













(7,758





)













1,588















Pretax income













$









26,254

















$









10,722















Net tax expense













5,328

















3,749















Net income













$









20,926

















$









6,973















Special items



(1)











$





(8,229





)









$





6,795













Tax on special items













(2,436





)













2,229















Adjusted net income













$









15,133

















$









11,539

















Adjusted net income margin

















14.1









%

















11.1









%



































Adjusted basic earnings per share









$





0.97













$





0.77













Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$





0.96













$





0.75





































GAAP basic earnings per share









$





1.35













$





0.46













GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





1.34













$





0.45





































Weighted average shares o/s - basic













15,243

















14,876













Weighted average shares o/s - diluted













15,389

















15,309







































Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA





























Consolidated EBITDA













$









32,948

















$









26,971















Special items



(1)















—

















6,630















Adjusted consolidated EBITDA













$









32,948

















$









33,601

















Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin

















30.8









%

















32.5









%







































(1)



A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

































CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET













(unaudited and in thousands)





































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











ASSETS





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





4,643













$





1,165













Accounts receivable, net









32,590

















30,193













Inventories









7,857

















7,920













Prepaid and other current assets









4,719

















4,123













Current assets held for sale









91

















1,135













Total current assets









49,900

















44,536













Preneed cemetery trust investments









103,817

















98,120













Preneed funeral trust investments









108,290

















106,219













Preneed cemetery receivables, net









50,034

















50,958













Receivables from preneed funeral trusts, net









22,239

















22,372













Property, plant and equipment, net









273,422

















273,004













Cemetery property, net









109,283

















109,576













Goodwill









410,703

















414,859













Intangible and other non-current assets, net









40,744

















40,427













Operating lease right-of-use assets









14,378

















14,953













Cemetery perpetual care trust investments









88,624

















85,103













Non-current assets held for sale









3,795

















19,453













Total assets





$





1,275,229













$





1,279,580













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:





















Current portion of debt and lease obligations





$





4,192













$





3,914













Accounts payable









14,107

















15,427













Accrued and other liabilities









34,058

















38,460













Current liabilities held for sale









154

















240













Total current liabilities









52,511

















58,041













Acquisition debt, net of current portion









4,856

















4,895













Long-term liabilities held for sale









1,963

















13,842













Credit facility









118,470

















135,382













Senior notes









396,774

















396,597













Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion









9,152

















6,045













Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion









13,379

















14,035













Deferred preneed cemetery revenue









60,214

















61,767













Deferred preneed funeral revenue









39,152

















39,261













Deferred tax liability









53,893

















51,429













Other long-term liabilities









1,058

















1,179













Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust









103,817

















98,120













Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust









108,290

















106,219













Care trusts’ corpus









88,638

















84,218













Total liabilities









1,052,167

















1,071,030













Commitments and contingencies:





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock









273

















269













Additional paid-in capital









237,407

















243,825













Retained earnings









264,135

















243,209













Treasury stock









(278,753





)













(278,753





)









Total stockholders’ equity









223,062

















208,550













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,275,229













$





1,279,580



































CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)





































Three months ended March 31,





















2025





















2024



































Revenue:





















Service revenue





$





53,010













$





49,699













Property and merchandise revenue









45,586

















45,502













Other revenue









8,473

















8,292





















107,069

















103,493













Field costs and expenses:





















Cost of service









24,577

















23,708













Cost of merchandise









32,609

















31,950













Cemetery property amortization









1,828

















1,756













Field depreciation expense









3,322

















3,467













Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs









5,235

















3,842













Other expenses









1,656

















1,508





















69,227

















66,231













Gross profit









37,842

















37,262

































Corporate costs and expenses:





















General, administrative and other









12,048

















16,240













Net (gain) loss on divestitures, disposals and impairments charges









(5,770





)













1,545













Operating income









31,564

















19,477

































Interest expense









7,298

















8,712













Other, net









(1,988





)













43













Income before income taxes









26,254

















10,722













Expense for income taxes









8,191

















3,519













(Benefit) expense related to discrete income tax items









(2,863





)













230













Total expense for income taxes









5,328

















3,749













Net income





$





20,926













$





6,973

































Basic earnings per common share:





$





1.35













$





0.46













Diluted earnings per common share:





$





1.34













$





0.45

































Dividends declared per common share:





$





0.1125













$





0.1125

































Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:





















Basic









15,243

















14,876













Diluted









15,389

















15,309



































CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(unaudited and in thousands)





































Three months ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income





$





20,926













$





6,973













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









5,401

















5,460













Provision for credit losses









1,074

















782













Stock-based compensation expense









1,753

















489













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense









2,464

















(2,342





)









Amortization of intangibles









335

















332













Amortization of debt issuance costs









127

















176













Amortization and accretion of debt









138

















132













Net (gain) loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges









(5,770





)













1,545













Gain on sale of excess real property









(1,988





)













—

































Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash:





















Accounts and preneed receivables









(2,585





)













(1,800





)









Inventories, prepaid and other current assets









(537





)













814













Intangible and other non-current assets









(633





)













(834





)









Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments









(8,005





)













(15,255





)









Accounts payable









(2,840





)













862













Accrued and other liabilities









(3,544





)













4,831













Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue









(1,534





)













2,267













Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust









9,010

















15,271













Net cash provided by operating activities









13,792

















19,703

































Cash flows from investing activities:





















Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets









18,660

















10,877













Proceeds from insurance claims









—

















46













Capital expenditures









(3,163





)













(3,551





)









Net cash provided by investing activities









15,497

















7,372

































Cash flows from financing activities:





















Borrowings from the credit facility









7,100

















13,600













Payments against the credit facility









(24,100





)













(38,600





)









Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases









(148





)













(152





)









Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions









688

















347













Taxes paid on restricted stock and performance award vestings and exercise of stock options









(7,629





)













(418





)









Dividends paid on common stock









(1,722





)













(1,686





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(25,811





)













(26,909





)





























Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









3,478

















166













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









1,165

















1,523













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





4,643













$





1,689







































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











This earnings release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.





Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this earnings release.





The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this earnings release are described below.







Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The tax adjustment related to certain discrete items is not tax effected, all other special items are taxed at the operating tax rate.



Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The tax adjustment related to certain discrete items is not tax effected, all other special items are taxed at the operating tax rate.



Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.



Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation and net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.



Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation and net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for severance and separation costs and other special items. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for severance and separation costs and other special items. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for capital expenditures, which include cemetery property development costs, facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture and vehicle purchases. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.



Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for capital expenditures, which include cemetery property development costs, facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture and vehicle purchases. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.



Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the funeral home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.



Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the funeral home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.



Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.



Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.



Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise and services sold prior to death.



Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise and services sold prior to death.



Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within



Other revenue



and



Other expenses,



respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.



Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.



Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument business, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within



Other revenue



and



Other expenses,



respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument business, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.



Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.



Divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested.



Divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested.



Divested EBITDA is defined as divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested businesses noted above. Divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested revenue.



Divested EBITDA is defined as divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested businesses noted above. Divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested revenue.



Overhead expenses are defined as



regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs



and



general, administrative and other



costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.



Overhead expenses are defined as regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs and general, administrative and other costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.



Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items.



Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.











Funeral Operating EBITDA and Cemetery Operating EBITDA









Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).





Funeral operating EBITDA and cemetery operating EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit is defined as revenue less “field costs and expenses” — a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.





Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.





We believe that our “regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.









Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures









When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.





We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.





Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral operating EBITDA, cemetery operating EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.





Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above.





Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.





Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.









Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Operating income margin to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:























Three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Operating income









$





31,564













$





19,477













Depreciation & amortization













5,401

















5,460













Non-cash stock compensation













1,753

















489













Net (gain) loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges













(5,770





)













1,545













Consolidated EBITDA









$





32,948













$





26,971













Adjusted for:

























Severance and separation costs



(1)











$





—













$





5,457













Other special items



(2)















—

















1,173













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$





32,948













$





33,601





































Total revenue









$





107,069













$





103,493













Operating income margin













29.5





%













18.8





%









Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin













30.8





%













32.5





%





































(1)



Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024.















(2)



Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.























Special items affecting Adjusted net income (in thousands) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



















Three months ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Severance and separation costs



(1)







$





—













$





5,457













Equity award cancellation



(2)











—

















(1,336





)









Net (gain) loss on divestitures and sale of real estate



(3)











(7,925





)













1,501













Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE









117

















—













Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items









(421





)













—













Other special items



(4)











—

















1,173













Total





$





(8,229





)









$





6,795





































(1)



Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024.















(2)



Primarily represents the stock compensation benefit recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for equity awards cancelled for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement, which was effective February 22, 2024.















(3)



Represents the net gain or loss recognized for the sale of businesses and real estate during the periods presented.















(4)



Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.























Reconciliation of GAAP basic earnings per share to Adjusted basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:























Three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















GAAP basic earnings per share









$





1.35













$





0.46













Special items













(0.38





)













0.31













Adjusted basic earnings per share









$





0.97













$





0.77

























































Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:























Three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





1.34













$





0.45













Special items













(0.38





)













0.30













Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$





0.96













$





0.75

























































Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:























Three months ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Cash provided by operating activities









$





13,792













$





19,703













Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures













(3,164





)













(3,551





)









Free cash flow









$





10,628













$





16,152







































Plus: incremental special items:



























Severance and separation costs



(1)















1,474

















1,211













Other special items



(2)















1,250

















1,173













Adjusted free cash flow









$





13,352













$





18,536









































(1)



Primarily represents the cash paid to our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024.















(2)



Represents cash paid for professional services related to the review of strategic alternatives.























2025 Outlook for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:













Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:























2025E











Operating income









$





97,500













Depreciation & amortization













25,100













Non-cash stock compensation













8,400













Other













—













Consolidated EBITDA









$





131,000













Adjusted for:

















Special items













—













Adjusted consolidated EBITDA









$





131,000





























Total revenue









$





405,000





























Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin













32.3





%





































Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:























2025E











GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





3.50













Special items













(0.30





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$





3.20









































Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the estimated year ended December 31, 2025:























2025E











Cash provided by operating activities









$





61,500













Cash used for capital expenditures













(21,000





)









Free cash flow









$





40,500













Special items













4,500













Adjusted free cash flow









$





45,000







































CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS











This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made herein or elsewhere by us, or on our behalf, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any projections of earnings, revenue, cash flow, investment returns, capital allocation, debt levels, equity performance, death rates, market share growth, cost inflation, overhead, preneed sales or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and timing of management for future operations or financing activities, including, but not limited to, capital allocation, organizational performance, execution of our strategic objectives and growth strategy, planned divestitures, technology improvements, product development, the ability to obtain credit or financing, anticipated integration, performance and other benefits of recently completed and anticipated acquisitions, and cost management and debt reductions; any statements of the plans, timing and objectives of management for acquisition and divestiture activities; any statements regarding future economic conditions and market conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Words such as “may”, “will”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, “expect”, “seek”, “project”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While we believe these assumptions concerning future events are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions, except where specifically noted. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: our ability to find and retain skilled personnel; the effects of our talent recruitment efforts, incentive and compensation plans and programs, including such effects on our Standards Operating Model and the Company’s operational and financial performance; our ability to execute our strategic objectives and growth strategy, if at all; the potential adverse effects on the Company’s business, financial and equity performance if management fails to meet the expectations of its strategic objectives and growth plan; the execution of our Standards Operating and strategic acquisition framework; the effects of competition; changes in the number of deaths in our markets, which are not predictable from market to market or over the short term; changes in consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to or meet those changes; our ability to generate preneed sales, including implementing our cemetery portfolio sales strategy, product development and optimization plans; the investment performance of our funeral and cemetery trust funds; fluctuations in interest rates, including, but not limited to, the effects of increased borrowing costs under our Credit Facility and our ability to minimize such costs, if at all; the effects of inflation on our operational and financial performance, including the increased overall costs for our goods and services, the impact on customer preferences as a result of changes in discretionary income, and our ability, if at all, to mitigate such effects; our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, expansion projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness; our ability to meet the timing, objectives and expectations related to our capital allocation framework, including our forecasted rates of return, planned uses of free cash flow and future capital allocation, including debt repayment plans, internal growth projects, potential strategic acquisitions, dividend increases, or share repurchases; our ability to meet the projected financial and performance guidance to our full year outlook, if at all; the timely and full payment of death benefits related to preneed funeral contracts funded through life insurance contracts; the financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund our preneed funeral contracts; increased or unanticipated costs, such as merchandise, goods, insurance or taxes, and our ability to mitigate or minimize such costs, if at all; our level of indebtedness and the cash required to service our indebtedness; changes in federal income tax laws and regulations and the implementation and interpretation of these laws and regulations by the Internal Revenue Service; effects of the application of other applicable laws and regulations, including changes in such regulations or the interpretation thereof; the potential impact of epidemics and pandemics, including any new or emerging public health threats, on customer preferences and on our business; government, social, business and other actions that have been and will be taken in response to pandemics and epidemics, including potential responses to any new or emerging public health threats; effects and expense of litigation; consolidation in the funeral and cemetery industry; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions, if at all, and successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing businesses, including expected performance and financial improvements related thereto; the effects of any imposition or changes in tariffs or trade agreements including, but not limited to, any increased inflationary pressures on the economy or costs for our goods, and our ability, if at all, to mitigate such effects; economic, financial and stock market fluctuations; interruptions or security lapses of our information technology, including any cybersecurity or ransomware incidents; adverse developments affecting the financial services industry; acts of war or terrorists acts and the governmental or military response to such acts; our failure to maintain effective control over financial reporting; and other factors and uncertainties inherent in the funeral and cemetery industry.





For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other filings with the SEC, available at www.carriageservices.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.