Carriage Services Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $9.86 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $11.64 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carriage Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $97.70 million from $98.83 million last year.

Carriage Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.86 Mln. vs. $11.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $97.70 Mln vs. $98.83 Mln last year.

