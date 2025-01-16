Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 11.25¢ per Share

Carriage Services declared an 11.25¢ quarterly dividend, payable March 3, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 3, 2025.

Carriage Services, Inc. announced on January 16, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share, which will be paid on March 3, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 3, 2025. The company, a prominent provider of funeral and cemetery services in the U.S., operates 162 funeral homes across 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states, focusing on delivering enhanced service and innovative experiences. For further inquiries, interested parties can contact their investor relations via email.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment signals financial stability and confidence in future earnings, which could attract more investors.

With a broad operational footprint of 162 funeral homes and 31 cemeteries across multiple states, the company showcases its significant market presence in the funeral and cemetery services industry.

Potential Negatives

The declared dividend of 11.25¢ per share may indicate financial constraints or challenges affecting cash flow, which could concern investors about the company's overall financial health.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Carriage Services?

Carriage Services declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 3, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is February 3, 2025.

How many funeral homes does Carriage Services operate?

Carriage Services operates 162 funeral homes across 26 states.

How can I contact Carriage Services for investor inquiries?

You can email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com for investor inquiries.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN R PHILLIPS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,944 shares for an estimated $792,333 .

. PAUL DONALD ELLIOTT sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $188,900

CHARLES FARGASON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $94,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARLOS R. QUEZADA (CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $58,880

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 16, 2025 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on March 3, 2025 to common share record holders as of February 3, 2025.





Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage Services operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.





For more information, please email





InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com





