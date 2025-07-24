Carriage Services, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Carriage Services will release Q2 2025 results on August 6 and host a conference call on August 7.

Carriage Services, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025, after market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, which will be available via phone and webcast. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 888-254-3590 with the Conference ID 6237081, or by accessing it through the provided webcast link. An audio archive of the call will be available on the company’s website. Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services in the U.S., operating 159 funeral homes and 28 cemeteries as of June 30, 2025.

Potential Positives

Carriage Services is poised to provide its second quarter 2025 earnings, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call will allow investors and analysts to engage directly with the company’s performance metrics and strategic insights.

The company's widespread operational reach, with 159 funeral homes and 28 cemeteries across multiple states, underscores its significant market presence and growth potential.

The focus on delivering premier experiences through innovation and service enhancement reflects a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and competitive advantage in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of second quarter results could indicate underlying financial issues if results are below market expectations, which may adversely affect investor confidence.

The scheduling of the conference call for the day following the earnings release suggests potential uncertainty or anticipation of poor performance.

Carriage Services operates in a sensitive industry, and any negative results could significantly impact public perception and customer trust.

FAQ

When will Carriage Services release its Q2 2025 results?

Carriage Services plans to release its Q2 2025 results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call live by dialing 888-254-3590 or via the webcast link provided.

Where can I find the audio archive of the call?

The audio archive of the call will be available on demand on the Carriage Services website.

What services does Carriage Services provide?

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D METZGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,001 shares for an estimated $452,557 .

. CARLOS R. QUEZADA (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,857 shares for an estimated $357,164.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CSV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSV forecast page.

$CSV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.

Here are some recent targets:

George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $51.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $50.0 on 05/01/2025

