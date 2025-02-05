Carriage Services, Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Results Release and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

Carriage Services plans to announce 2024 annual results on February 26, followed by a conference call on February 27, 2025.

Carriage Services, Inc. announced the release of its 2024 annual results, scheduled for February 26, 2025, after market close. Following this release, a conference call will be held on February 27, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, which will be available via phone and webcast. The call can be accessed by dialing 888-394-8218 with Conference ID 3831963 or through a link on the company's website. An audio archive of the call will also be provided later. Carriage Services is a notable provider in the funeral and cemetery sector, operating 162 funeral homes and 31 cemeteries across the United States, and focusing on delivering high-quality services through innovation and partnership.

Potential Positives

Carriage Services is scheduled to release its 2024 annual results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company is hosting a liveearnings conference call which demonstrates engagement with investors and analysts.

The earnings release and conference call may provide insights into the company's performance, potentially leading to increased investor interest.

Carriage Services emphasizes its commitment to innovation and elevated service, reinforcing its position as a leading provider in the funeral and cemetery services industry.

Potential Negatives

Delayed announcement of annual results may raise concerns among investors about transparency and operational performance.

Timing of the conference call after market hours might limit immediate responsiveness from analysts and stakeholders, potentially impacting market reaction.

Highlighting a significant number of operations (162 funeral homes and 31 cemeteries) may draw attention to any regional issues or pressures in the funeral and cemetery sector, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Carriage Services announce 2024 annual results?

Carriage Services will announce its 2024 annual results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after the market closes.

What is the date and time of theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can participate by dialing 888-394-8218 with Conference ID 3831963 or by joining the live webcast.

Will there be a recording of the call available?

Yes, an audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Carriage Services website.

What services does Carriage Services provide?

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise across the United States.

$CSV Insider Trading Activity

$CSV insiders have traded $CSV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN R PHILLIPS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,944 shares for an estimated $792,333 .

. PAUL DONALD ELLIOTT sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $188,900

CHARLES FARGASON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $94,300 and 0 sales.

$CSV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CSV stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2024 annual results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.









Carriage Services 2024 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call









Thursday, February 27, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. Central Time











Live via phone – By dialing 888-394-8218 (Conference ID 3831963) or live via webcast link





An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at



www.carriageservices.com



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.





For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.



