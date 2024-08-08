Is Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carriage Services (CSV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carriage Services is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carriage Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSV's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CSV has moved about 15.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Carriage Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Philip Morris (PM). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Philip Morris' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that CSV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Philip Morris belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +25% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carriage Services and Philip Morris as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.