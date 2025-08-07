Carriage Services (CSV) Q2 EPS Jumps 18%

Key Points Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 topped the analyst consensus of $0.73 in Q2 2025, rising 17.5% from the prior-year period.

Operating income (GAAP) increased 30.6% year over year. despite largely flat total revenue (GAAP).

Full-year revenue (GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) guidance were both raised for 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV), a provider of funeral and cemetery services across the United States, released its Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The company modestly exceeded expectations for both revenue (GAAP) and non-GAAP earnings per share, with reported EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.74 versus an expected $0.73. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $102.1 million, above the $101.36 million analyst estimate. While top-line growth (GAAP total revenue) was essentially flat compared to Q2 2024, the company expanded margins and saw operating income rise sharply. The quarter reflects progress on expense control, strategic initiatives, and a return to merger and acquisition activity. Management raised guidance for both total revenue and adjusted diluted EPS for the year, pointing to improved profitability and upcoming acquisitions as contributing factors.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.74 $0.73 $0.63 17.5% Revenue $102.1 million $101.36 million $102.3 million -0.2 % Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $32.3 million $32.6 million -0.9 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $6.9 million N/A $(0.3) million N/A Operating Income $24.0 million $18.4 million 30.4 %

Overview of Carriage Services and Its Key Business Drivers

Carriage Services operates funeral homes, cemeteries, and cremation services, serving families with end-of-life arrangements and memorialization. Its business focuses on two main segments: funeral services, which include ceremonies, cremation, and burials, and cemetery property and services, encompassing the sale of land and interment rights.

The company's strategy centers on growing through disciplined acquisitions, capital improvements, and enhancement of preneed sales -- advance arrangements that help create steady revenue. It also navigates a highly regulated market, requiring compliance with trust laws and environmental standards. Key success factors include service quality, brand reputation, local market leadership, and adapting to consumer trends such as the rise in cremation and changes in burial preferences.

Quarterly Highlights: Revenue, Profitability, and Segment Trends

Carriage Services reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.74 and GAAP revenue of $102.1 million, both of which edged out analyst expectations in Q2 2025, reflecting effective expense management and a leaner corporate structure. Operating income (GAAP) climbed to $24.0 million, up 30.6% from the same period last year, driven in part by a substantial reduction in overhead as a percentage of revenue to 12.2% from 20.0% compared to Q2 2024. Despite these gains, consolidated revenue (GAAP) was nearly flat year on year, reflecting ongoing industry pressures and volume trends.

Funeral segment revenue (GAAP) increased 2.6% to $59.57 million, as higher average revenue per funeral contract (up 1.4% to $5,626) offset a slight decline in total contract volume. The number of funeral contracts, at 10,589, was essentially flat. Funeral operating EBITDA margin, which measures operating cash flow relative to segment revenue, dipped from 39.5% in Q2 2024 to 37.0%.

Within the cemetery segment, operating revenue (GAAP) was $33.45 million. The volume of preneed interment rights sold fell 3.9%, and the average price per right decreased marginally by 0.6% compared to Q2 2024. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin fell to 44.9% from 49.7% in Q2 2024, reflecting cost pressures and volume softness. Ancillary revenue, from items such as flowers and monuments, also declined compared to Q2 2024, and associated EBITDA margins in this smaller revenue line dropped.

The company paid down $7.1 million in debt during the quarter, reducing its net leverage ratio to 4.2 times, below last year’s 4.6 times for Q2 2024. Management announced it is under contract to acquire businesses that accounted for more than $15 million in annual revenue last year, with completions expected later in the year. These acquisitions signal a return to growth-oriented mergers following two years of focus on debt reduction and financial discipline. The quarterly dividend remained steady at $0.1125 per share, unchanged from the prior year.

Strategic Initiatives, Operations, and Market Position

Carriage Services has concentrated on strategic growth through both organic improvement and acquisitions. This quarter marks a turning point as Carriage Services resumes acquisitions, targeting funeral and cemetery operators that are expected to contribute meaningful revenue and volume in future quarters. Management highlighted debt reduction of over $100 million over the past two years, creating the financial capacity to re-enter the acquisition market.

A key focus area remains preneed sales. These are advance planning products, usually sold via partnerships with insurance providers, that enable families to pre-purchase funeral or cemetery arrangements. Preneed sales volume in the cemetery segment was weak in the first quarter, but the company expects to return to its goal of 10% to 20% year-over-year growth in preneed cemetery sales starting in the second quarter, pending resolution of inventory availability issues at prominent properties. Average preneed contract prices showed slight growth, but overall preneed volume has yet to accelerate as management predicts.

Competitive dynamics continue to shape performance. Average revenue per funeral contract increased 1.4% on a GAAP basis compared to Q2 2024, but non-GAAP funeral operating EBITDA margin compressed from 39.5% in Q2 2024 to 37.0%, and non-GAAP cemetery operating EBITDA margin compressed from 49.7% in Q2 2024 to 44.9%, indicating mounting pressure from growing cremation rates (now 61.6% of cases), changing consumer preferences, and continued competition from low-cost providers. The company points to industry-wide shifts in the mix of services and contract types as a challenge, and maintains its focus on local-market reputation to differentiate itself.

No major regulatory changes affected the company in the quarter, but management remains attentive to potential amendments to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules that could impact trust accounting and preneed business practices. Compliance remains a key risk and area of ongoing investment. Leadership transition, including the shift away from founder-era management, continued.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

With the second quarter now closed, management raised its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance. Total revenue (GAAP) is now expected between $410 million and $420 million for the full year, adjusted consolidated EBITDA (non-GAAP) is forecast at $129 million to $134 million, and adjusted diluted EPS is expected at $3.15 to $3.35. The company included contributions from acquisitions expected to close in the third quarter, and maintains a target for adjusted free cash flow of $40 million to $50 million.

Key areas to monitor include the pace of recovery in preneed sales volume, trends in contract pricing, further changes in operating efficiency, and any regulatory shifts that impact industry practices or cost structure. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.1125 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.