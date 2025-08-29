Is Carriage Services (CSV) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carriage Services (CSV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carriage Services is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 178 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carriage Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSV's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CSV has gained about 10.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4%. This means that Carriage Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.2%.

The consensus estimate for L'Oreal SA's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that CSV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, L'Oreal SA falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Carriage Services and L'Oreal SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

