Carriage Services (CSV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Carriage Services (CSV) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $39.21 in the previous session. Carriage Services has gained 23.4% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 17.2% return for the Zacks Funeral Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 21, 2021, Carriage Services reported EPS of $0.81 versus consensus estimate of $0.59 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 12.37%.

For the current fiscal year, Carriage Services is expected to post earnings of $2.5 per share on $346.27 million in revenues. This represents a 34.41% change in EPS on a 5.11% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.7 per share on $350.3 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8% and 1.16%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Carriage Services may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Carriage Services has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.4X versus its peer group's average of 10.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Carriage Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Carriage Services fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Carriage Services shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.