Carriage Services (CSV) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Carriage Services said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carriage Services. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSV is 0.08%, a decrease of 31.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 11,923K shares. The put/call ratio of CSV is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carriage Services is $45.14. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.70% from its latest reported closing price of $28.44.

The projected annual revenue for Carriage Services is $374MM, an increase of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolverine Trading holds 44K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seizert Capital Partners holds 25K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 153K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 41.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 37.79% over the last quarter.

Carriage Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1991, Carriage Services has become a funeral market leader that is currently operating 230+ funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide. The team spans 2000+ team members composed of local people serving their communities at the highest level of service. This is an organization that aims to work with the best funeral homes and cemeteries in the country.

