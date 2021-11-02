Carriage Services: Grim Industry Provides Steady Growth

The death care business may not be a pleasant industry to talk about, but sadly, it provides a steady stream of clients that don't go away based on economic trends or external factors.

Carriage Services (CSV) is a leading player in that industry. Based in Texas and founded in 1991, CSV generates approximately $350 million in revenues and employs almost 2,000 people. As of December 31, 2020, CSV operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

The company’s funeral home operations represent about 75% of revenues and include cremation services and many ancillary offerings such as merchandise, video tributes, flowers, and items that hold cremated remains.

Cemetery operations include traditional burials, and about half of that segment's revenues are derived from pre-need services. Those services involve families purchasing a burial plot well in advance of a person's passing.

I am bullish on Carriage Services due to its low valuation and future growth opportunities. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strategic Growth Plan

CSV has indicated four different pillars of growth dynamics:

Operating Leverage: Low-to-mid single digit organic growth from the aging baby boomer situation will likely produce higher EBITDA margins due to a largely fixed-cost business.

Capital Structure Leverage: The company typically generates strong free cash flow, and is able to reduce debt at opportune times.

Overhead Leverage: As noted above, historical revenues have increased at a faster rate than fixed overhead costs. In addition, variable overhead and primarily incentive compensation have increased relative to higher financial performance.

Consolidated Platform Leverage: Adding tuck-in acquisitions to the overall financial results and operating platform typically increases margins and cash flow in an accretive manner.

With this approach, the company hopes to leverage mid-single digit revenue growth into higher growth rates in EBITDA and free cash flow.

Capital Allocation

CSV’s use of capital, whether its free cash flow or new debt, is usually allocated to the following categories:

Strategic Acquisitions: The death care industry is highly fragmented and the company feels tuck-in acquisitions can create growth and margin enhancement.

Internal Growth Projects: This category involves selective remodeling of existing funeral homes to enhance sales, as well as greenfield development of new funeral homes in high-growth markets.

Share Repurchases: In a rare corporate policy, the company publishes its own estimate of intrinsic value per share for CSV stock (currently $65-$75). The goal is to purchase its own shares when they are trading more than 10% below that level. The company has been aggressive with share repurchases during 2021.

Dividends: The company plans to spend about 10% of free cash flow on dividend payments and targets an approximate 1% dividend yield. The current dividend is $0.45 and yields about 0.8%.

Debt Repayment: The company maintains a relatively high leverage ratio due to the recurring revenue nature of its business. It seeks to maintain a leverage ratio of less than 4x, and currently stands at about 3.9x.

Recent results

CSV reported Q3 results on October 28. Same-store funeral revenues increased 16%, of which about two-thirds was related to deaths from the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Cemetery revenues increased 15.8%, although that was mostly due to acquisitions made in prior quarters. Field EBITDA margins increased to 47%, an increase of 280 basis points.

The company’s financial outlook was updated as well. It includes expected revenue growth of approximately 15% for 2021, and consolidated EBITDA margins of 34%. Adjusted EPS for the year was estimated in the $3.45-$3.55 range. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $80 million for the year.

Valuation

Based on the company’s own outlook for EPS of $3.50, CSV trades at 14x current estimated EPS.

Taking the low-end of the company's own estimate of intrinsic value, which is $65, would still produce a P/E below 20x, better than rival Park Lawn (PLC).

Mid-single digit revenue growth can be levered to double-digit EPS growth when combined with its pro-active capital allocations policies.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, CSV has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $61.33, the average Carriage Services price target implies 25.2% upside potential.

Disclosure: Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

