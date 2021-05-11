US Markets
CARR

Carrefour's Brazil unit's Q1 net profit rises 4.7%

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Food retailer Carrefour Brasil reported on Tuesday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 420 million reais ($80 million), a rise of 4.7% year-over-year, amid strong sales growth and market share gains in South America's largest country.

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Food retailer Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA reported on Tuesday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 420 million reais ($80 million), a rise of 4.7% year-over-year, amid strong sales growth and market share gains in South America's largest country.

The Brazilian unit of Carrefour CARR.PA posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.1 billion reais, down 1.3% from the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 5.2208 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular