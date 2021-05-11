Carrefour's Brazil unit's Q1 net profit rises 4.7%

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Food retailer Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA reported on Tuesday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 420 million reais ($80 million), a rise of 4.7% year-over-year, amid strong sales growth and market share gains in South America's largest country.

The Brazilian unit of Carrefour CARR.PA posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.1 billion reais, down 1.3% from the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 5.2208 reais)

