Carrefour sells Taiwan business to Uni-President

July 19 (Reuters) - Carrefour CARR.PA has signed a deal to sell its 60% equity stake in Carrefour Taiwan to Uni-President 1216.TW, which will become the arm's sole owner, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company added in a statement.

The retailer last year launched talks to shed its operations in the Asian country.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.