Carrefour sells Taiwan business to Uni-President

Juliette Portala Reuters
Carrefour has signed a deal to sell its 60% equity stake in Carrefour Taiwan to Uni-President, which will become the arm's sole owner, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company added in a statement.

The retailer last year launched talks to shed its operations in the Asian country.

