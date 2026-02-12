Markets

Carrefour To Sell Romania Business To Paval Holding For Enterprise Value Of EUR 823 Mln

February 12, 2026 — 02:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK) announced Thursday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Paval Holding for the sale of Carrefour Romania, based on an enterprise value of 823 million euros.

The company said the completion of the sale is expected to occur in the second half, subject to customary regulatory authorizations.

Carrefour noted that the operation is part of the strategic review initiated at the beginning of 2025.

Carrefour Romania operates a multi-format network of 478 stores, including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores and 30 discount stores. The unit generated gross sales, including VAT, of 3.2 billion euros in 2024 and 2025e, representing approximately 3.5% of Group sales.

Paval Holding is the investment vehicle of the Paval family, Romanian entrepreneurs.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO, Carrefour, said, "Following the major transactions completed over the past twelve months—notably the buyout of minority interests in Carrefour Brazil and the sale of Carrefour Italy—the Group is pursuing its transformation and refocusing on its three core countries. It is with this momentum that we will present the key pillars of our new strategic plan next Wednesday."

