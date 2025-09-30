Carrefour SA - Depositary Receipt (CRRFY) Price Target Decreased by 10.18% to 5.25

The average one-year price target for Carrefour SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CRRFY) has been revised to $5.25 / share. This is a decrease of 10.18% from the prior estimate of $5.84 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.00 to a high of $8.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.41% from the latest reported closing price of $3.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRRFY is 0.48%, an increase of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.66% to 5,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Keating Investment Counselors holds 2,336K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 0.18% over the last quarter.

KEAT - Keating Active ETF holds 947K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 810K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Elevation Series Trust - The Opal International Dividend Income ETF holds 581K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing an increase of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 198K shares.

