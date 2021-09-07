Carrefour revamps board of directors after Arnault sells stake

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France's supermarket group Carrefour CARR.PA said on Tuesday that two representatives of Financiere Agache, Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire, have resigned as board members.

The resignations come after French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault last week sold a 5.7% stake in Carrefour via Financiere Agache, his holding company.

Carrefour also said the company would appoint advertising group Publicis' PUBP.PA chairman and chief executive officer Arthur Sadoun as a director and seek ratification at its next shareholders meeting.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)

