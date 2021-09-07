Commodities
Carrefour revamps board of directors after Arnault sells stake

Matthieu Protard Reuters
Sarah White Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

France's supermarket group Carrefour said on Tuesday that two representatives of Financiere Agache, Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire, have resigned as board members.

The resignations come after French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault last week sold a 5.7% stake in Carrefour via Financiere Agache, his holding company.

Carrefour also said the company would appoint advertising group Publicis' PUBP.PA chairman and chief executive officer Arthur Sadoun as a director and seek ratification at its next shareholders meeting.

