Carrefour Reports Sales Growth In H1 2025

July 24, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK), Thursday reported net sales of 21.3 billion euros in the second quarter of 2025, marking a modest increase from the 20.8 billion euros recorded in second quarter 2024.

For the first half of 2025, net sales rose 2.8 percent to 41.8 billion euros compared to 40.6 billion euros in the same period last year.

Carrefour's net income declined to about 210 million euros in second quarter 2025, down from roughly 313 million euros in second quarter 2024. The first half net income also fell, decreasing to 401 million euros from 313 million euros, primarily due to restructuring charges and impairments, including those related to its operations in Italy.

The company's EBITDA showed steady growth, reaching approximately 1.0 billion euros in second quarter 2025, up from around 0.96 billion euros in second quarter 2024. For first half of 2025, EBITDA increased slightly to 1.94 billion euros from 1.92 billion euros a year earlier.

CRERF is currently trading at $14.48 down $0.02 or 0.14 percent on the OTC Markets.

