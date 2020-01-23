Carrefour Q4 Sales Up

(RTTNews) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) Thursday reported that its total group sales for the fourth quarter were 21.74 billion euros, a growth of 3.1 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding petrol and calendar.

CEO Alexandre Bompard said, "The year 2019 marks an important milestone for our group. Carrefour posted solid and profitable growth. Our transformation plan is bearing fruit. The numerous initiatives on the food transition, e-commerce and competitiveness are perceived positively by our customers and confirm the relevance of our omnichannel model. The Group is entering the next stage of the plan with confidence, with more robust fundamentals to extend the virtuous dynamic underway, combining customer satisfaction and sales growth."

In France, the FMCG market was negative in fourth quarter, impacted by strikes in December, despite the comparable base marked by the start of the Yellow vests movement in November 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.