Carrefour Q3 Sales Up 1.5%

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK) Thursday said its third-quarter group sales, pre-IAS 29, were 23.983 billion euros, a growth of 1.5 percent at current exchange rate, and up 12.9 percent on a constant exchange rate.

Group sales, post-IAS 29, was 23.998 billion for the quarter.

In France, sales gained 8.3 percent to 11.662 billion euros, while Europe sales slipped slightly to 6.509 billion euros. Latin America sales dropped 8.0 percent.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard said: "Carrefour enjoyed an eventful third quarter, notably marked by the integration of Cora and Match in France. Continued investment in competitiveness in France and Europe produced satisfactory results, with a sharp increase in customer satisfaction and a favorable market share dynamic. In the meantime, the Group observed the first signs of improvement in consumer behavior. Carrefour Brazil maintains a positive sales dynamic and consolidates its leadership. Against this backdrop, the Group confirms its full-year 2024 financial objectives. At the same time, Carrefour contributed to the tremendous success of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and launched Act II of the Act for Food action plan, focusing on the price and accessibility of healthy and sustainable products."

