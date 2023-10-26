Carrefour Q3 Group Sales Edge Up, LFL Sales Up 9%; Confirms FY23 View

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK) Thursday said its third-quarter group sales, pre-IAS 29, were 23.629 billion euros, a growth of 0.5 percent on a reported basis, and up 6.9 percent on a constant currency basis. Like-for-like sales grew 9 percent.

Group sales, post-IAS 29, was 23.645 billion for the quarter.

In France, LFL sales increased 4.3 percent to 10.77 billion euros, with good performance in all formats, notably in hypermarkets, driven by food sales.

In Europe, Carrefour posted sales of 6.54 billion euros, up 4.1 percent on LFL basis, driven by Spain and Belgium.

Latin America LFL sales climbed 20.2 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect growth in EBITDA, Recurring Operating Income and Net Free Cash Flow.

Carrefour further said its 800 million euros share buyback for 2023 continues.

