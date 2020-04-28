Carrefour Q1 Sales Up

(RTTNews) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) Tuesday reported that its first-quarter pre-IAS 29 sales totaled 19.45 billion euros, up 7.5% at constant exchange rates.

Sales were up 3.3% at current exchange rates. On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 7.8%.

CEO Alexandre Bompard said, "In a very atypical quarter, our sales were boosted in January and February by the success of strategic initiatives that we launched two years ago, then experienced a notable acceleration in March. They thus recorded sustained growth over the entire period and in all our regions."

