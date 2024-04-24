Carrefour Q1 Sales Including VAT Up 13.5% On LFL Basis; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - French food retailer Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported that its first-quarter sales including VAT increased by 13.5% on a like-for-like basis. They reached 22.156 billion euros pre-IAS 29, an increase of 12.1% at constant exchange rates. This increase includes a negative petrol effect of -2.3%, and a calendar effect of +1.4%, mainly linked to the leap year and the timing of Easter in the first quarter this year.

After taking into account a negative exchange rate effect of -11.8%, mainly reflecting the depreciation of the Argentinian Peso, total sales growth at current exchange rates amounted to +0.4%. The impact of the application of IAS 29 was +75 million euros.

Carrefour confirmed its financial targets for 2024: Growth in EBITDA and Recurring Operating Income, Net Free Cash Flow will be in line with the Carrefour 2026 plan trajectory.

