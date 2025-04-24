Carrefour Q1 Revenues Up 2.3%

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported first-quarter sales including VAT of 22.674 billion euros, up 2.3% from 22.156 billion euros last year.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth was 2.9%.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO, declared: "Carrefour's performance in the first quarter of 2025 is in line with the previous quarter and consistent with our annual outlook. In a persistently challenging economic environment, we have, as planned, launched new price investment campaigns in most of our countries and successfully rolled out our new loyalty program 'Le Club Carrefour' in France. Solid performances in France, Spain and Brazil highlight the effectiveness of our strategy focused on purchasing power and customer satisfaction. As a result, we maintained strong commercial momentum this quarter and reinforced our market shares in our key geographies. Driven by the commitment of our teams and franchised partners, we are pursuing the execution of our strategic plan with determination and reaffirm all our financial objectives for 2025."

Carrefour reiterates its 2025 targets and anticipates slight growth in EBITDA, Recurring Operating Income and Net Free Cash Flow.

