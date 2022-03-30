US Markets
CARR

Carrefour plans EV charging stations at French hypermarkets, supermarkets

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Carrefour said on Wednesday it aims to install over 700 electric vehicles charging stations and 5,000 charging points at its French hypermarkets and Carrefour Market supermarkets by 2025.

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Carrefour CARR.PA said on Wednesday it aims to install over 700 electric vehicles charging stations and 5,000 charging points at its French hypermarkets and Carrefour Market supermarkets by 2025.

Carrefour is joining a host of retailers worldwide such as Starbucks SBUX.O which are banking on the extra service to woo shoppers and also boost their green credentials.

The first charging station will be accessible to customers on the carpark of the La Chapelle Saint-Luc hypermarket in Troyes, northeastern France, from April 8, the statement said.

Governments and utilities need to carry out ambitious plans if Europe is to be ready for 130 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035, a report from EY and Eurelectric said in February.

According to the "Power sector accelerating e-mobility" report from the professional services group and Europe's utilities trade body, Europe will need 65 million EV chargers - 9 million public and 56 million residential - to handle the huge growth anticipated in EVs from the 3.3 million on Europe's roads today.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular