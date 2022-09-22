CARR

Carrefour management increases offer in wage talks with unions

Contributor
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

France's biggest retailer Carrefour has increased its offer in the third round of wage talks with unions, suggesting a 2.5% pay hike from November this year, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

By Richa Naidu

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France's biggest retailer Carrefour CARR.PA has increased its offer in the third round of wage talks with unions, suggesting a 2.5% pay hike from November this year, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The offer would mean an overall 8.3% wage increase when compared to August 2021.

Some unions had threatened to call a strike late this week, saying the supermarket chain's previous offer of 2% was insufficient as workers struggle with soaring inflation.

The CFDT union said on Twitter it would now discuss the offer with workers.

The offer also includes a 100 euro ($98.49) extra payment in October and a 12% discount on purchases at Carrefour made by workers, the union added.

French companies have come under pressure to do their part in helping staff maintain their purchasing power.

Large companies including Air France and Renault recently announced they would in an exceptional move raise wages or pay extra bonuses this year.

French consumer price inflation stood at 6.6% last month in EU-harmonised terms.

($1 = 1.0153 euros)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu, writing by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Susan Fenton)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters