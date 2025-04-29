Markets

Carrefour Launches Tender Offer On Existing EUR 1 Bln Notes

April 29, 2025 — 04:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Carrefour SA (CA.PA), a French retail and wholesaling corporation, on Tuesday announced that it launched a tender offer on its existing 1 billion euros 2.625 per cent Notes.

The Notes are maturing on December 15, 2027. The company plans to announce the results of the tender offer on May 7, 2025.

The purpose of the tender offer is to help the company manage its debt maturity profile and cash flow more efficiently.

At the same time, the Company announced that it has planned to issue new euro-denominated fixed-rate notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme.

The tender offer follows the terms outlined in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated April 29.

The offer is subject to a maximum acceptance amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of new Notes minus 300 million euros.

This limit can be adjusted at the Company's discretion and depends on the pricing and signing of the new notes.

Carrefour is currently trading at EUR 13.77, 0.36% higher on the Paris Stock Exchange.

