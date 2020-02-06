Carrefour in talks to acquire Makro retail chain in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of France's Carrefour SA is in advanced talks to buy retail chain Makro, controlled by Netherlands' SHV Holdings, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The paper said the deal is worth around 5 billion reais ($1.2 billion) and could be announced next week, without saying how it got the information. Carrefour Brasil and Makro did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters seeking comment. ($1 = 4.2838 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio) ((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MAKRO M&A/CARREFOUR BRASIL

