Carrefour Group Announces Tech Partnership With Food X - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) announced a strategic partnership with Food-X Technologies to boost the efficiency of the company's e-commerce operations. Food-X Technologies is a scalable end-to-end software solution for online grocery fulfillment.

Under an exclusive agreement for the belgian market as a first step, Carrefour will integrate the Food-X Technologies software-as-a-service (SaaS) based system by mid-2021, encompassing a full range of functionalities from point-of-order to point-of-fulfillment. Carrefour will build its first Central Fulfillment Centre in Belgium.

Carrefour and Food-X will consider expanding their partnership to other markets.

