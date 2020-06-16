Carrefour, Google team up in voice grocery shopping service in France

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour CARR.PA and Google GOOGL.O said on Tuesday they were launching a new voice-based grocery shopping service in France as part of the French retailer's ambition to accelerate its expansion into food e-commerce.

The service, based on Google Assistant, is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies initiated in June 2018, the joint statement said.

Carrefour is in the midst of a global overhaul to boost sales and profits which entails investing 2.8 billion euros in digital commerce by end 2020 in the face of competition from Amazon AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

