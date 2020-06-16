US Markets
CARR

Carrefour, Google team up in voice grocery shopping service in France

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH

Carrefour and Google said on Tuesday they were launching a new voice-based grocery shopping service in France as part of the French retailer's ambition to accelerate its expansion into food e-commerce.

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour CARR.PA and Google GOOGL.O said on Tuesday they were launching a new voice-based grocery shopping service in France as part of the French retailer's ambition to accelerate its expansion into food e-commerce.

The service, based on Google Assistant, is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies initiated in June 2018, the joint statement said.

Carrefour is in the midst of a global overhaul to boost sales and profits which entails investing 2.8 billion euros in digital commerce by end 2020 in the face of competition from Amazon AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR GOOGL AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular