Carrefour expands Uber Eats service to more French cities, Belgium

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour CARR.PA and Uber Eats UBER.N said on Monday they were rolling out their home delivery partnership nationwide and to Belgium.

The service, initially launched on April 6, was aimed at helping Parisians buy essential goods and food during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

Offering 30-minute home delivery it started with around fifteen Carrefour stores in and around Paris.

As of July 20, it had been expanded to 330 stores, the statement said.

Outside France, Carrefour, which already has a home delivery partnership with Uber Eats in Taiwan, will launch the service in September in Belgium.

