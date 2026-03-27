Is Carrefour (CRRFY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carrefour SA (CRRFY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carrefour SA is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carrefour SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CRRFY has moved about 8.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 4.4% on average. This means that Carrefour SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Casey's General Stores (CASY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.8%.

The consensus estimate for Casey's General Stores' current year EPS has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carrefour SA is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.9% this year, meaning that CRRFY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +27.2% year to date.

Carrefour SA and Casey's General Stores could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Carrefour SA (CRRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.