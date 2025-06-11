Is Carrefour (CRRFY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Carrefour SA (CRRFY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carrefour SA is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrefour SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CRRFY has gained about 8.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.7%. This shows that Carrefour SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Itochu Corp. (ITOCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.5%.

In Itochu Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carrefour SA is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, meaning that CRRFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Itochu Corp. however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved -7.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carrefour SA and Itochu Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

