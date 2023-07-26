Carrefour confident as France shows strong growth, inflation eases

By Dominique Vidalon and Helen Reid

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Carrefour CARR.PA sees inflationary pressures easing and is looking to the second half of the year with confidence, Europe's largest food retailer said on Wednesday as it reported strong first-half sales and profit growth in its core French market.

Group recurring operating income, however, declined 2.2% to 700 million euros ($774.6 million) at constant exchange rates, dragged down by costs tied to the integration of Grupo BIG in Brazil, Carrefour's second-largest market.

Carrefour said food inflation appeared to have "peaked" in the second quarter, saying there were signs of a slowdown in inflation.

"We anticipate a reduction in inflationary pressures in the second half," CEO Alexandre Bompard told analysts on a call. That message chimes with consumer goods giant Unilever, whose finance chief on Tuesday said the company was now past the peak of inflation.

Carrefour has vowed to step up expansion in e-commerce, open more discount stores and cut costs as part of Bompard's plan to speed the group's turnaround to 2026.

First-half sales grew 11.2% on a like-for-like basis to 45.45 billion euros, driven notably by a solid performance in France, where Carrefour hypermarkets' low-cost offering attracted buyers struggling with a higher cost of living.

Sales of Carrefour-branded products grew, reaching more than 35% of half-year food sales, up three percentage points compared with the first half of 2022. Carrefour aims for its private-label range to account for 40% of food revenues in 2026.

"The push on private label this semester has been very strong," Bompard told analysts on a call.

Operating profit in France jumped 39% to 270 million euros on sales that rose 7.2% on a like-for-like basis. In France, which accounted for 46% of Carrefour's first-half sales, the retailer has kept its market share stable while other retailers lost share to discount grocers.

With net free cash flow rising by 196 million euros to 1.684 billion euros in the first half, Carrefour said it would stick with plans to buy back 800 million euros of shares this year, with 200 million euros completed to date.

Earlier this month Carrefour announced its first major deal in France in more than 20 years, agreeing to buy the Cora and Match supermarket chains from Belgium's Louis Delhaize Group.

($1 = 0.9037 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Helen Reid; Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Jan Harvey, David Evans and Leslie Adler)

