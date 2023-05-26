News & Insights

Carrefour can expand as a stand-alone - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

May 26, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French food retailer Carrefour CARR.PA has the financial means for its expansion and will continue to expand through tactical deals, Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard said on Friday.

"We don't need anyone to accelerate our expansion. We are strengthening our business through tactical deals. We are in an ideal position to continue to expand that way," Bompard told shareholders.

