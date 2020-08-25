Carrefour Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRERF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.02, changing hands as high as $16.25 per share. Carrefour SA shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRERF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.67 per share, with $18.7302 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.