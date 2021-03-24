Carrefour Brazil Announces Acquisition Of Grupo BIG

(RTTNews) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil has agreed with Advent International and Walmart for the acquisition of Grupo BIG Brasil SA, Brazil's third-biggest food retailer. The deal values Grupo BIG at an enterprise value of approximately 1.1 billion euros. The acquisition will be realized 70% in cash and 30% through newly issued Carrefour Brazil shares.

Upon completion of the transaction, Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) will own around 67.7% of Carrefour Brazil, Península Participações 7.2% and Advent International and Walmart, through affiliates, 5.6% combined.

Grupo BIG (formerly Walmart Brazil) operates a multi-format network of 387 stores. It has a presence in 19 states, with a larger footprint in the southern and northeastern regions of Brazil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.