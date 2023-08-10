News & Insights

US Markets
CARR

Carrefour Brasil's wholesale unit adds 15,000 jobs in first half of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

August 10, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

By Carolina Pulice

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The wholesale arm of Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA added 15,000 direct and indirect jobs in the first six months of 2023, the retailer said on Thursday, as it continues to expand in South America's largest nation.

The unit, Atacadao, which operates warehouse stores and distribution centers across Brazil, did not say how many were direct company jobs and how many were openings for service providers such as cleaners and IT technicians.

In this period, Brazil has created over 1.02 million new jobs, according to labor ministry data.

The company, Brazil's biggest wholesale brand, said it had also opened 49 stores over the first half of the year and plans to open three more in the remainder of 2023.

Carrefour Brasil, a subsidiary of French retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA, in June completed the brand conversion of stores it inherited from Grupo BIG, which it bought in mid-2022 for 7.5 billion reais ($1.53 billion), turning 76 BIG stores into Atacadao units.

The financial hit from the integration, however, caused Carrefour Brasil to post a profit down 95% for the second quarter of this year as its operating expenses soared.

The company did not give details on job losses or layoffs over the period.

Atacadao Chief Executive Marco Oliveira said the expansion supported social and economic development in regions where it operates, creating new jobs and offering affordable food products to local residents.

($1 = 4.9036 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland and Jonathan Oatis)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.