Carrefour Brasil's shareholders approve Grupo BIG acquisition

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA approved on Thursday the acquisition of Grupo BIG Brasil SA, according to a securities filing.

The local unit of the French retail giant announced on March 2021 the acquisition of Grupo BIG for roughly 7.5 billion reais ($1.52 billion) from Walmart WMT.N and investment firm Advent International.

($1 = 4.9310 reais)

