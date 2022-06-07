Carrefour Brasil to call meeting to elect board members, set governance standards

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA said on Tuesday that it has approved calling a shareholders meeting to elect new board members and update governance standards as key shareholders signed a new shareholder agreement.

If the proposed changes are approved, Alexandre Bompard will become the chairman of Carrefour Brasil's board and Abilio Diniz will be the vice chairman, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

