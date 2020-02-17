Carrefour Brasil shares up on deal for smaller rival's stores

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Carrefour Brasil SA CRFB3.SA rose more than 5% in Monday trading after the retailer agreed to buy 30 stores from smaller rival Makro and boost their sales and profitability as it expands its wholesale unit Atacadão.

The deal is bigger than Atacadão's organic expansion plan of 20 new stores per year and comes as competition intensifies in Latin America's largest market, where the wholesale segment has boomed as the country recovers tepidly from a deep recession.

In a securities filing on Sunday, the local subsidiary of French supermarkets chain Carrefour SA CARR.PA said the deal, worth 1.95 billion reais ($450 million), adds 165,000 square meters of stores to Atacadão's real estate portfolio in Rio de Janeiro and northeast Brazil.

Those 30 Makro stores generated gross sales of 2.8 billion reais in 2019, and Carrefour Brasil estimated it could boost their sales by 60% and gradually bring their profitability in line with its existing Atacadão stores.

Currently, Carrefour Brasil has 187 wholesale stores across Brazil. The conversion of the Makro stores into Atacadão format is expected to take 12 months after the deal closes.

The transaction still requires approval by Brazilian antitrust agency CADE.

Makro, whose Latin American stores are owned by Netherlands-based SHV Holdings, said in a separate statement it plans to focus its operations in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state, where it has 24 stores to be renovated and expanded.

Analysts at UBS noted in a report that, although small, the deal is "strategic and possibly value accretive."

They calculated a 6% upside in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) once the benefits of the deal are fully captured.

"Our conclusion is that at the price paid per store and considering potential revenue synergies, the deal may add value to the stock," UBS analysts added in a report.

Carrefour Brasil's common shares were trading 5.03% higher on Monday morning at 22.71 reais after rising 6.24% to an intraday high.

($1 = 4.3213 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Brad Haynes and Andrea Ricci)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.