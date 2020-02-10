US Markets

Carrefour Brasil says it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival Makro

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Carrefour Brasil said in a filing on Monday it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival retail chain Makro.

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA said in a filing on Monday it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival retail chain Makro.

Carrefour denied reports by Brazilian media last week saying that it was acquiring Makro's Brazilian subsidiary for 5 billion real ($1.16 billion). Carrefour said in the filing the deal value would be much lower.

($1 = 4.3248 reais)

