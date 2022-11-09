US Markets
CARR

Carrefour Brasil profit slumps nearly 60% on high interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

November 09, 2022 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

Adds detail

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter adjusted net profit that slumped 59% from a year earlier, hit by high interest rates on the retailer's surging debt following its acquisition of Grupo BIG.

The Brazilian arm of French supermarket giant Carrefour CARR.PA posted a quarterly profit of 256 million reais ($49.5 million) compared to 621 million reais in the same period last year.

The company pointed to high interest rates on its debt, as well as costs it incurred from its acquisition of Grupo BIG, one of Brazil's biggest food retailers, which it agreed to buy last year for a 7.5 billion reais price tag.

"We had the effect of the cost of the acquisition, debt going up, interest rates going up too. This has a logical effect on the net income level," finance chief David Murciano told journalists.

"This drop (in profits) was already expected," he said.

Carrefour's net debt almost doubled from a year earlier to reach close to 19 billion reais, largely due to the acquisition, while its operating costs grew 56% to 3.57 billion reais.

Brazil's benchmark interest rate currently stands at 13.75% after an aggressive monetary tightening aimed at curbing high inflation.

The group's net sales howeverclimbed 40% to reach 26.38 billion reais, bringing its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 14% to 1.7 billion reais.

Carrefour Brasil said it has opened six new hybrid wholesale stores and has converted seven stores acquired from Grupo BIG during the quarter.

($1 = 5.1740 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani, Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR
WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.