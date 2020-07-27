Carrefour Brasil posts 75% jump in Q2 profit, sees strong Q3 sales

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil SA CRFB3.SA on Monday reported a 75% rise in second-quarter income, buoyed by rising sales amid the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to control costs, and forecast a strong third quarter.

The local subsidiary of France's Carrefour SA CARR.PA posted a quarterly net profit of 713 million reais ($138.6 million) in adjusted terms, the retailer said in a securities filing, compared with 408 million reais in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 27.5% to 1.4 billion reais, driven mostly by efficiency gains despite a more challenging environment, with its adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 9% from 8.1% a year earlier.

The company's gross revenue excluding gasoline grew by 18.3% in the quarter ended on June 30 to 17.3 billion reais, of which 11.8 billion came from its fast-growing wholesale unit Atacadao and 5.5 billion reais came from its flagship chain Carrefour.

Total same-store sales, excluding gasoline and calendar effect, rose by 14.9% from the same period a year ago.

"And July sales are showing a similar trend, so we also expect strong growth in the third-quarter," Chief Financial Officer Sebastién Durchon told journalists.

Carrefour Brasil, like the Brazilian unit of French rival Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA, has invested heavily in the wholesale format, which offers discounts to bargain-seeking Brazilians.

Atacadao's same-store sales excluding gasoline climbed by 8.6%, marking the best quarterly performance for the unit since 2017, while the flagship Carrefour division posted a 30.3% rise on a like-for-like basis.

Food e-commerce under Carrefour jumped by 377% from the second-quarter of 2019, as coronavirus-related social distancing measures led Brazilians to shop online and stockpile.

"Our food ecommerce operation neared a breakeven (level) in June," Durchon said.

Shares in Carrefour Brasil have gained over 8% so far in July, outperforming rival GPA's 6% rise PCAR3.SA in the same period.

($1 = 5.1445 reais)

