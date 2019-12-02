Carrefour Brasil, healthcare firms poised to enter Brazil's Bovespa

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Retailer Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA and healthcare companies Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA and Sul America SA SULA11.SA may enter Brazil's Bovespa equities index .BVSP in 2020, the bourse said on Monday.

B3 SA B3SA3.SA, the operator of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, updates the constituents of the Bovespa every four months, with companies entering the index generally getting a bump in liquidity.

The preview, released Monday, concerns companies that will compose the Bovespa from January to April 2020. The list will be updated again before January, meaning Carrefour Brasil, Hapvida and Sul America are not yet guaranteed entry.

Carrefour Brasil, the Brazilian unit of France's Carrefour SA CARR.PA, is one of Brazil's largest retailers.

(Reporting by Paula Laier Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

