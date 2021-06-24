Carrefour Brasil conversion of Makro stores to add $71 mln of EBITDA

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA said on Thursday it had finished converting all acquired Makro stores to its Atacadao brand, forecasting the locations would add 350 million reais ($71 million) to annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) after four years.

The Brazilian unit of Carrefour CARR.PA also projected in a securities filing the EBITDA of the 28 stores will break even in the next six months and cumulatively add 1 billion reais over the coming four years.

($1 = 4.9137 reais)

(Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese)

